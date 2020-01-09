Two People Injured, Three Pets Killed in Northeast Sioux Falls Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Two people were able to safely escape a house fire on Wednesday that killed three of their pets.

The home on North Highland Avenue caught fire at around 2:40 p.m. afternoon.

The two people inside were able to get out before heavy smoke and flames took it over. A dog and two cats did not make it out.

It took crews about an hour to put the fire out.

The cause is under investigation, police are looking into possible arson.