Watertown Truck Driver Struck by Vehicle Laid to Rest

A Watertown tow truck driver who was struck and killed on the job last weekend has been laid to rest.

A funeral was held today for Dale Jones. He was killed Saturday when he was working to remove a car from a ditch and was hit by another car that lost control.

To pay their respects, a procession of hundreds of law enforcement, first responder and emergency vehicles drove through Watertown today.

Jones will be laid to rest in Wessington Springs.