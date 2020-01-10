Coyote Men Getting Healthy As Key Stretch Begins

Four Of Next Five At Home For USD

VERMILLION, S.D. — Will the real USD please stand up?

As they get healthy after a run of bad injury luck, the Coyote men certainly think we’ll begin to see the best of them as they enter a key stretch of games tomorrow at 3:30 against the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The Coyotes will play four of their next five at home, with their next three games coming against Summit League leaders UNO, NDSU and SDSU. USD looked every bit the part of a preseason league contender when they started 6-1. Injuries, most notably to starting point guard Triston Simpson, led to the team stumbling through a 3-6 stretch.

Now as healthy as they’ve been since the start, Coach Todd Lee says it feels like he’s coached three different teams this season.

USD’s game tomorrow is the back half of a doubleheader that begins at 1 PM with the Coyote women hosting Omaha.