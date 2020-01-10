De Smet Winning With Old School Approach

Second Ranked Bulldogs Visit Fourth Ranked Dell Rapids Saint Mary Tonight

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



DE SMET, S.D. — Though the state tournament is still two months away we could get a potential preview tonight in Dell Rapids where the fourth ranked Saint Mary boys host second ranked De Smet. Each team has one loss on the season coming against a highly regarded opponent from Class A.

One game was all that separated De Smet from a state title last year when the Bulldogs fell in the State B Championship to Clark/Willow Lake. They’re driven to get another shot at the title behind star sophomore Kalen Garry as well as an old-school approach that makes them difficult to play against.

The Bulldogs and Cardinals will tip around 7 PM shortly after the girls game between the two schools.