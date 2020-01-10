Hartford to Sell Downtown Lot for $1

SIOUX FALLS

For $1 you can now buy a piece of land in downtown Hartford.

The City of Hartford is looking to expand their downtown area, and in order to do so they are selling the lot for cheap.

Chamber and Economic Development Director Jesse Fonkert said, “We have three commercial districts in Hartford Highway 38, Western Avenue and Downtown Hartford.”

And for many years, City leaders say downtown Hartford hasn’t seen the business that the other two areas have.

Fonkert added, “We’re strong believers that you’re only as strong as your weakest link, and until the last two years downtown Hartford was our weakest link. For our community to have its own identity and core we need to focus on bringing the downtown back.”

In order to bring Downtown back, it takes innovation, that’s why Hartford is selling land for $1.

“By giving or selling the land for $1, we have a contract that comes with that specifies what they need to do to receive that benefit and what in return we do to give them that benefit,” he said.

Right now this downtown lot is used for parking and snow removal, but in the future Hartford is planning to expand their downtown in this very spot.

“We would love to have an Artisan Distillery in Hartford.” Fonkert continued, “Looking around the Sioux Falls area there isn’t anybody doing artisan distilling it would help us bring more traffic off the interstate.”

Chamber and Economic Development Director Jesse Fonkert says Hartford has grown by nearly 1,000 people in the last nine years, and with more people comes more businesses.

“We have the opportunity to build a downtown and we see that as an opportunity to increase our growth,” said Fonkert

Proposals for the new lot of land are due February 3rd.