Roof Reconstruction Complete at Tornado Damaged Pizza Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

The reconstruction of the Sioux Falls Pizza Ranch damaged in the Septemeber tornadoes is making headway.

The Pizza Ranch on W. 41st Street was heavily damaged after a tornado ripped through the Plaza 41 strip mall on September 11.

In a Facebook post, Pizza Ranch says the new roof has been installed and work on the interior of the building will begin.

Pizza Ranch is estimating a July 2020 reopening.