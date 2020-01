Roosevelt Boys Bounce Back At Washington

Riders Win 65-54

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jackson McCormick scored 17 points to help the Roosevelt Rough Riders bounce back from last night’s loss to O’Gorman with a 65-54 victory at Washington on Friday night in prep boy’s basketball action.

Eli Williams paced the Warriors with 17.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!