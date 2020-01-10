Second Ranked De Smet Girls And Boys Roll At Dell Rapids Saint Mary

Boys Beat 4th Ranked Cardinals 63-44, Girls Win 52-33

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



DELL RAPIDS, S.D. — The De Smet boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are each ranked second in Class B.

They showed why with statement wins at Dell Rapids Saint Mary on Friday night.

The Bulldogs boys topped the fourth ranked Cardinals 63-44 behind a game high 25 from Kalen Garry. Connor Libis scored 23 to pace DRSM.

The Cardinal girls meanwhile improved to 7-0 with a 52-33 victory led by Kennedi Bucholz 22 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!