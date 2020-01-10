Sioux Falls Crafter Helps Animals Injured in Australia Fires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Crafters around the world are hard at work to help animals affected by the Australian wildfires including one woman right here in the Sioux Empire.

Agatha Amaro’s hands may be sore, but she isn’t going to stop knitting and crocheting

“All the bush fires and everything that are going on in Australia, a lot of the animals have been displaced or injured and it’s just heartbreaking to see all those photos,” said Amaro.

So she’s using her hands to help the animals out.

“We create little homes for them to be in temporarily, just something to help keep them warm and comfortable,” said Amaro.

“So these for example, these are birds nests, they can also be used for like little marsupials so like sugar gliders or something like that.”

Amaro is part of the Facebook group ‘Animal Rescue Craft Guild,’ which has more than 190,000 members. She and other group members are knitting, sewing and crocheting pouches, nests, wraps and other items for orphaned or injured wildlife.

“I’ve always been very focused on trying to help animals as much as I can and it’s just something that’s sad and I wish I could do more, but if this is how I can help them and I know how to you know. I’m definitely trying,” said Amaro.

She says it’s been amazing to see people around the world getting involved.

“Sometimes we feel like your hands are tied because we don’t have as much financially that we can give, but just the fact that we’re able to give little things and everyone is just joining together, it just kind of gives you hope you know that things are going to get better one day,” said Amaro.

She says the Facebook group makes the process really easy.

“You can find all the patterns on there. They explain what yarn can be used just because since the animals do have some burns, things like polyester and stuff kind of stick to their skin and can be harmful,” said Amaro.

So she encourages more people to get involved.

“It’s not something that you have to be great at, the animal is not going to care if there’s a stitch missing here or there. It’s something that everyone can join in and feel like they’re actually a part of,” said Amaro.

All items are sent to animal rescue groups across Australia. The Facebook group is not only looking for crafters, but those who can donate supplies or money as well.