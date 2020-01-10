Three Arrested in String of Minnehaha County Robberies

Three people are facing charges in connection with a string of robberies in Minnehaha County.

51-year-old Spencer Brown of Tea, and 29-year-old Steven King of Sioux Falls, are in custody after being linked to recent robberies at the Red Roof Inn, Wall Lake gas station and a Dollar General store on West 12th Street.

Brown and King are both facing several charges including first-degree robbery charges. 29-year-old Sara Brown of Tea has been charged with accessory to robbery.

Authorities said Crime Stoppers tips and surveillance video from each robbery helped identify suspects and lead to searches at their homes.

According to authorities, a sawed-off shotgun believed to be used in at least of the two robberies was found.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be coming.