West Mall 7 Closed for “Several Weeks” for Restoration Following Fire

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

The West Mall 7 will be closed for several weeks following a recent fire, according to a Facebook post.

On Friday, West Mall 7 says in the post that the fire on January 5 damaged a portion of their front lobby and they were forced to close for cleaning and restoration.

The post goes on to say work in underway and that they will be adding additional improvements to the lobby.

West Mall 7 expects to re-open in February.

In another Facebook post, West Mall 7 says the cause of the fire was due to a motor failure of a heating unit on the roof.