Hutmacher Sets Consecutive Pins Record & Canton Wins Team Title At Brandon Valley Invite

Chamberlain Senior Now Has Pinned 52 Consecutive Opponents

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BRANDON, S.D. — Randy Lewis’ South Dakota high school record of 45 consecutive pins lasted for 44 years until Canton’s Kellyn March broke it late last month.

But when March’s streak stopped at 49, his state record didn’t even last four weeks thanks to Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher.

At the Brandon Valley Invitational today Hutmacher broke the mark with his record 50th consecutive pin and sits at 52 straight after taking the championship in the heavyweight division. Click on the video viewer to see and hear from Nash as well as get more highlights from the event won by Canton!

Brandon Valley Invitational

Team Standings

1. Canton (250)

2. Brandon Valley (192)

3. Chamberlain (143)

4. Bon Homme/Scotland (130)

5. Roosevelt (114)