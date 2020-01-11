Scoreboard Friday, January 10th

Scores for Friday, January 10, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 10TH, 2019
USHL
Lincoln 5, Stampede 3

Men’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 71, MSU-Mankato 64

Concordia-STP 79, SMSU 70

Upper Iowa 110, Augustana 100

Northern State 97, Crookston 60

Valley City State 80, Dakota State 62

Viterbo 86, Presentation 65

Women’s College Basketball
Sioux Falls 91, MSU-Mankato 68

Concordia-St. Paul 68, SMSU 51

Northern State 78, Crookston 64

Augustana 69, Upper Iowa 50

Valley City State 82, Dakota State 72

Viterbo 92, Presentation 49

College Wrestling
SDSU 25, Northern Iowa 13

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 49

Brandon Valley 60, Brookings 35

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Freeman 35

Burke 71, Centerville 53

Crazy Horse 57, New Underwood 51

Crow Creek 81, McLaughlin 57

DeSmet 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 44

Dell Rapids 60, Chamberlain 51

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 41

Ethan 66, Wessington Springs 56

Faulkton 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 33

Gayville-Volin 51, Irene-Wakonda 48

Hill City 50, Edgemont 48

Jones County 48, Philip 40

Lake Preston 66, Estelline/Hendricks 61

Langford 55, Herreid/Selby Area 49

Madison 77, Tea Area 62

Menno 34, Alcester-Hudson 33

Northwestern 56, Britton-Hecla 45

Rapid City Central 64, Aberdeen Central 59

Rapid City Stevens 51, Pierre 46

Redfield 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 44

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Watertown 42

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Sioux Falls Washington 54

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 63, Scotland 42

Vermillion 70, Parkston 52

Warner 46, North Central Co-Op 28

Waubay/Summit 58, Great Plains Lutheran 44

White River 90, St. Francis Indian 54

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Baltic 47, Chester 35

Beresford 45, Garretson 41

Semifinal

Parker 53, Flandreau 50

Sioux Valley 80, McCook Central/Montrose 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 57, Brookings 43

Burke 45, Centerville 35

DeSmet 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33

Ethan 53, Wessington Springs 19

Faith 50, Bowman County, N.D. 38

Hamlin 65, Groton Area 39

Highmore-Harrold 52, Sully Buttes 46

Hill City 58, Edgemont 18

Irene-Wakonda 56, Gayville-Volin 25

Iroquois 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 27

Langford 63, Herreid/Selby Area 50

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Beresford 32

Menno 55, Alcester-Hudson 42

New Underwood 37, Lead-Deadwood 23

Rapid City Central 47, Aberdeen Central 39

Rapid City Stevens 81, Pierre 46

Sisseton 51, Milbank 29

St. Thomas More 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 26

Vermillion 51, Parkston 49

Wagner 61, Bon Homme 23

Waubay/Summit 57, Great Plains Lutheran 14

Webster 48, Deuel 42

