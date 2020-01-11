Vikings and 49ers Fans Prefer Bar to Watch the Big Game

SIOUX FALLS

Some people have their traditions when watching football, whether that’s on the couch or at their favorite bar.

When the Minnesota Vikings played the San Francisco 49ers today, fans of both teams had their eyes glued to every TV at the Gateway Lounge, hoping their team will be playing next week.

Gateway Lounge Manager Jackson Rentschler said, “80% are cheering for the Vikings, you got 20% for the 49ers.”

Jordan Westhoff was part of that 20% of 49ers fans at the Gateway Lounge on Saturday afternoon, and for him watching the game in a room full of strangers rooting for the other team, adds to the excitement of the game.

Westhoff said, “All kinds of fans, especially Vikings fans. Going to root against them but it’s all in good fun; it’s just a fun time and a better atmosphere I’d say. People get crazy, people get loud it’s a better atmosphere than sitting at home.”

A big part of that atmosphere, is the having fans from both teams.

“You get the cheering back and forth; you get the buildup of the plays.” Rentschler added, “I think having the people around you it adds more to the game, it kind of has that being at the game feel.”

“You can jab back and forth all day long, Vikings fans know the Niners are better but you’ve seen the Minneapolis Miracle I mean anything can happen,” said Westhoff.

With it all depending on the unexpected, the time at the lounge can be an emotional roller coaster.

“Everyone kind of casually comes in in the first quarter and everyone shaving a beer and smiling and eating but by the fourth quarter people are standing up more, screaming more, biting their nails,” Rentschler continued. “Win or lose it gets real exciting if they win it’s a lot of fun if they lose a lot of people head home.”

As for their picks.

Rentschler said, “Vikings 24, Niners 21.”

Westhoff added “28-17 Niners win.”