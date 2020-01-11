Yankton Boys, Lincoln Girls Roll To Big Wins

2nd-Ranked Bucks Win 57-38, 5th-Ranked Patriot Girls Prevail 69-35

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The 4th-Ranked Lincoln girls and 2nd-Ranked Yankton boys proved worthy of their rankings during a doubleheader at Lincoln High School on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Emma Osmundson scored 25 points to lead the Patriots to a 69-35 victory over the Yankton Gazelles. In the boy’s game Cooper Cornemann led the way with 22 to help his Bucks defeat the host Patriots 57-38.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!