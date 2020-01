Coyote Women Continue Crushing Summit League Foes

USD Winning By An Average Of 32 Points In League Games

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, S.D. — Ciara Duffy scored a game high 16 and was one of four Coyotes in double figures, elping lead the 22nd ranked team in the country to an easy 77-44 victory. USD is now 15-2 overall and has won their four Summit League games by an average of 32 points per game.