FLYING FOX! Northern State’s Parker Fox Throws Down In Spectacular Style!

Wolves Star Helps Seal Weekend Sweep

CROOKSTON, MN — The highlight of the week came from Northern State’s Parker Fox who threw down an incredible 360-degree dunk during the Wolves 97-60 win at Crookston on Friday night.

The Wolves swept the weekend and are now 12-4 on the year and are tied for first in the NSIC Northern Division. They’ll visit Augustana Friday night at 7:30. Click on the video viewer to see the remarkable slam!