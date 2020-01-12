Great Bear Ski and Snowboard Race Benefits Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS

Great Bear hosted their first ski and snowboard race of the season today and all the proceeds went to a good cause.

In this race, each contestant gets timed as they go down the hill one-by-one.

There are prizes for the top three places, but that’s what makes this event so special.

There’s a bigger reason behind the racing.

At the sound of a bell skiers and snowboarders cruise down the hillside at Great Bear.

“I think today we had 53 people registered for the race, which is great, the kids from age five to probably age 55 were out there so it was a lot of fun today,” said General Manager at Great Bear Dan Grider.

No matter what age you are, General Manager Dan Grider believes you’re never too old to give back.

Grider added, “It’s very important to give back, we’re very blessed out here to come out and enjoy this skiing and snowboarding. Some people aren’t quite as fortunate we help out Make-A-Wish, we help out Parkinson’s, the Humane Society, Emily’s Hope so we try to give back to the community as much as we can.

Emily’s Hope is a charity named after Emily Groth, according to paintingapathtorecovery.org she died of fentanyl poisoning in 2018. Great Bear donated over $500 to Emily’s Hope today, and that money is already going toward helping others.

Emily’s step-dad Jeff Rink said, “We’re trying to create scholarships to help those get to recovery that maybe there’s a financial barrier that they’re unable to get to recovery.”

Jeff Rink was Emily’s step-dad and he says being out at Great Bear brings back memories.

“Emily loved to snowboard, this is where her love for the sport started right here on 5th grade Fridays and she was out here I think every Friday during the ski season and this is where her love and passion for snowboarding started,” Rink said.

For more information on Emily’s Hope you can visit paintingapathtorecovery.org.

For a list of upcoming event at Great Bear you can go to greatbearpark.com.